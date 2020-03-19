Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Toro worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Toro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Toro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 685,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

