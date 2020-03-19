Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.54 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 85,657 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.45% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $20,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.40. 98,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,068. The company has a market cap of $572.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.41. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $67.94 and a 1-year high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. BidaskClub cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.40.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

