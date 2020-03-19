Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.58 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $21,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.41. 17,012,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

