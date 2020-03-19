Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.81 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

