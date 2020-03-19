Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.05 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fastenal worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 42,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,212,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,383. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

