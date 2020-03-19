Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Knowles worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Knowles by 52.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $13,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

