Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1,146.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Thor Industries worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,690. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

