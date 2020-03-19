Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $21.03 Million in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 987,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,030,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 450,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,014. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

