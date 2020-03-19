Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,910 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of PulteGroup worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. 7,297,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

