Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $18.92 Million Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,914,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Euronav as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Euronav by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Euronav by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

EURN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 2,479,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DNB Markets cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

