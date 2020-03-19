Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 143,084 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 2,219.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,689,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 607,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,681,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 691.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,060. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $78.68 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

