Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,443 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $20,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

