Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 35,194 Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Carolina Financial worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 151,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $25.17. 412,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carolina Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

CARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

