Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 98,451 Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.94% of Gossamer Bio worth $20,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 119.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 504,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,760. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gossamer Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $31,525.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

