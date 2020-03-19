Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Fabrinet worth $19,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.38. 383,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,035. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

