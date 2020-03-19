Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 123,503 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,503 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.03% of US Concrete worth $21,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USCR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 165.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Sandbrook purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,675,257.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $96,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,413.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $857,539. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 790,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. US Concrete Inc has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USCR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti reduced their price target on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

