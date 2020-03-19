Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 155,517 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 155,517 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Kearny Financial worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Lawton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KRNY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 791,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $742.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

