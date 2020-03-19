Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 176,561 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176,561 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of TFS Financial worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 138,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TFSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 502,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.