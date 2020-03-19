Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,347 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $20,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,087 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 153,104 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $11.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.12. 6,105,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,405. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.02.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.