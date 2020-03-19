Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 309,846 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 309,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Triumph Group worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Triumph Group by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 448.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 1,857,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,129. Triumph Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $209.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

