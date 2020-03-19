Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 366,465 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366,465 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Inphi worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

Inphi stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.65. 1,114,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,973.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,782.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

