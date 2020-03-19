Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,702 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Amedisys worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $21.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.25. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

