Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $18.01 Million Position in NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 414,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in NK Lukoil PAO in the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 16.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUKOY. VTB Capital lowered NK Lukoil PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NK Lukoil PAO stock traded down $9.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.37. 145,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,808. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NK Lukoil PAO has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $108.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 8.16%.

NK Lukoil PAO Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

