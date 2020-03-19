Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,610,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESI traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 2,347,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,005. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

