Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,698 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,016,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 727,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,683,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,775,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $18,176,000.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

LNG stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,263. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

