Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,292,069 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Synovus Financial worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SNV traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.35. 3,635,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,403. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

