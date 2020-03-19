View Achieves Market Capitalization of $184,685.85 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. View has a total market capitalization of $184,685.85 and $1,726.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, View has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.02544495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00198087 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for View is view.ly.

View can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

