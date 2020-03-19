Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,924. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

