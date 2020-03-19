Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €93.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.60 ($116.98).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.10. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

