Viomi Technology (VIOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Viomi Technology to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

