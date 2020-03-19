Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 297,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $17,665,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.87. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.