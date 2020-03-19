Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Shares Acquired by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Vishay Precision Group worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VPG. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of VPG stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,392. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

