Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.39. 29,860,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,169,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.46. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.