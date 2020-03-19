Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.66. 120,158,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,548,387. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $166.80 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

