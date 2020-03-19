Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,029,904 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

