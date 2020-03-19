Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.06. 19,735,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634,013. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

