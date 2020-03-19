Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 21,241 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,257,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,361,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,256,000 after purchasing an additional 567,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,698,000.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.75. 2,806,762 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45.

