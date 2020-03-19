Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 19,595 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 274,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,880,000 after acquiring an additional 269,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,303,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $12.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,768,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,716. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day moving average is $203.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.29.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

