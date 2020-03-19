Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 35,949 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,686,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

