Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 4,638 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,930,000 after buying an additional 89,517 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,948,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 353,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,681,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $26.58 on Thursday, hitting $194.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,434,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,990. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.45. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

