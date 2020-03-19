Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 927 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,322.48.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $50.93 on Thursday, reaching $1,880.93. 10,381,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,977.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,840.70. The firm has a market cap of $955.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

