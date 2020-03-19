Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $1.47 Million in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.27.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $207.10. 4,360,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.73 and its 200 day moving average is $241.51. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

