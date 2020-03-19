Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $2.27 Million in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.36. 389,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,549. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

