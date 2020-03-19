Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $2.52 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,562,000 after acquiring an additional 996,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,193,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,246,000 after buying an additional 125,296 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 952,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,244,000 after buying an additional 95,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after buying an additional 904,020 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $55.58.

