Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $2.64 Million in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 53,085,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,439,863. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

