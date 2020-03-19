Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $2.82 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6,699.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,393,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $122,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,247 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,379,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Nomura began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,110,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,603. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

