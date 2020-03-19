Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $3.15 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 44,489,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,509,590. The company has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

