Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $5.58 on Thursday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,840. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

