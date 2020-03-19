Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,672,000 after buying an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,785,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,821,000 after buying an additional 63,529 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,748,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,503,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in International Paper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,625,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,865,000 after buying an additional 105,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 3,580,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

