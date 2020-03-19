Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,629 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,852,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,622. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

